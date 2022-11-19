Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) The nomination papers of two Independent candidates for December 5 Padampur by-election in Odisha were cancelled during the scrutiny while 11 others including BJD, BJP and Congress candidates were found valid, official sources said.

The nominations of Independent candidates Jayanta Thapa and Debabrata Sunani were cancelled during the scrutiny, said Returning Officer for Padampur by-poll, Trilochan Patra.

He said the nomination papers of 11 others were valid. As many as 13 candidates, including eight Independents, had filed nominations for the by-poll on the last day of filling of papers on Thursday.

While former MLAs Pradip Purohit and Satya Bhusan Sahu have filed their papers as BJP and Congress candidates, late Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha's daughter Barsha Singh Bariha has filed nomination as BJD candidate.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

