India News | Padma Shri Awardee R Sreedher Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming Longest-serving PM

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): Veteran radio broadcaster and Padma Shri awardee R Sreedher on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crediting him with reviving the radio medium through the popular monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Speaking to ANI here, Sreedher said the Prime Minister's outreach initiative had breathed new life into radio at a time when the medium was witnessing a decline.

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"I am very happy, and I would like to congratulate our Prime Minister of India for becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister, having completed 4,399 days on the 10th of June," Sreedher said.

Reflecting on his decades-long association with radio broadcasting, the Padma Shri awardee said the medium was struggling before Modi assumed office in 2014.

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"I have worked in radio for 55 years and was recently awarded the Padma Shri for my work in the field. In fact, radio was dying in the year 2014 when the Prime Minister took charge, and he is the one who gave a new life to the medium by starting 'Mann Ki Baat'," he said.

According to Sreedher, the programme has helped connect people across the country while highlighting inspiring stories from different parts of society.

"It is touching the grassroots level of people, and the Prime Minister introduces unsung heroes from society every month," he added.

Sreedher also suggested that the next phase of radio's evolution should focus on digital transformation.

"My suggestion is that radio should soon evolve into visual radio using digitalisation to reach billions of people at a very low cost. I hope our Prime Minister will do the needful," he said.

Prime Minister Modi crossed the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office on Tuesday, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 continuous days after India's first general election, thereby becoming the country's longest continuously serving Prime Minister.

Congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders and personalities across sectors. Earlier in the day, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi to mark the occasion and said PM Modi's leadership had elevated India to new heights through five decades of public service and a nation-first approach.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also hailed the achievement, describing the record as a symbol of service, good governance and determination.

The milestone has been marked by celebrations and tributes across the country, with NDA leaders, public figures and citizens acknowledging PM Modi's tenure and contributions to governance and public outreach. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)