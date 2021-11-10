New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

Singh received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother who is also sitting outside the Bhawan with him, said, "He has been visiting Haryana ministers for years, for incentives and government jobs for deaf sportspersons just like para-athletes."

He alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 Crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive.

"Grade A job was announced for him, didn't get that either. He has a Grade C job," Rambir added. (ANI)

