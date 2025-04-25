India News | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Haryana CM Calls High-level Meeting After Discussions with Amit Shah

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called a high-level meeting after discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, said the Directorate of Public Relations, Haryana, in a statement on Friday.

There will be discussions on arrangements for law and order in the state. Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and ADGP CID will be part of the meeting, added the statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

Earlier, sxpressing strong disapproval over the Indus Water Treaty, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the pact which was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 is the "most unfair document" to the people of the Union Territory.

Addressing the media, Omar Abdullah said, "The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J-K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J-K."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also discussed assurances received from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the safety of J-K residents in other states.

"It is regrettable that this attack took place and we ensured that whatever issues that were kept in front of us in the meeting, we will work on them. During this meeting, I spoke with the Union Home Minister and he assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the people of J-K who are staying in other states...An advisory will be issued by the Home Ministry and the Union Minister also spoke with the Chief Ministers of many states," he added.

Meanwhile, sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty."

Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter.

India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The Indian government has taken a significant step following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)