Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that he was pained by the recent incidents of suicides by students and added that he believes educational institutes should also provide youth life skills to tackle "obstacles bravely".

"Recent incidents in Tamil Nadu are giving me pain. Education Institutions Management should think of Education as a service and not a business," Stalin, who was attending the Golden Jubilee event at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai, said.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister added that colleges and varsities should equip their students with confidence and courage to take on challenges.

"Students are coming to Educational Institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely," he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM also focused on the sexual abuse aspect. "We won't just sit and see sexual abuse or harassment. We will take strong steps toward sexual harassment accused and they will be brought before the law," he added.

The chief minister also urged students to shun suicidal thoughts no matter how hard the situation. "Under any circumstances, students should never have suicidal thoughts. Revive the thought (process) to achieve more," he added.

A class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore was found dead at her home, the third such instance in the state this month, according to a police officer, on Tuesday. The girl allegedly died by hanging at Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district.

Earlier, on July 13, a class XII school girl student allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hostel building at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi. Police said she left a note that says she was struggling in several subjects and was humiliated by some teachers. Her family alleged that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.

Soon after the incident, parents and relatives of the girl staged protests by blocking roads at Thekkalur demanding action. There were violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem Police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 was also imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the Police to find out who instigated the violence. (ANI)

