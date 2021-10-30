Visual of the Paintings made by Transgenders (Photo/ANI)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Paintings of eight transgender artists have been selected for an exhibition at the University of South Florida, United States of America.

"It's news of celebrations for us. All our submissions have been accepted. Over 100 trans people from across the world are participating," said Kalki Subramaniam, transgender artist.

"The exhibition will continue for six months - November 20, 2021 - April 20, 2021, added Kalki. (ANI)

