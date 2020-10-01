Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing artillery guns and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Machhhal Sectors of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors of Kupwara district today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

One Indian soldier was killed in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Wednesday night, said Defence PRO, Jammu.

Soldier Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who lost his life in the incident, belonged to village Loha Khera (Sangrur) and is survived by his parents, wife and a one-year-old son. (ANI)

