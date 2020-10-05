Rajouri, October 5: Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday. The ceasefire took place at about 6:30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the army officials said. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

On Sunday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.

