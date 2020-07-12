Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 19:30 hours on Sunday, said Army officials.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

