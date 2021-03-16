Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was on Tuesday gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

He was shot dead when he ignored the repeated warnings by BSF personnel and tried to sneak into this side from across the border in Ramgarh sector this evening, they said.

The officials said the body of the deceased was retrieved.

He was in possession of Rs 200 in Pakistani currency and his physical appearance suggested that he was not mentally fit, they said, adding that his body is likely to be handed over to Pakistani rangers after post-mortem.

He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF in Samba sector in the past 37 days and third since November 23 last year.

A Pakistani infiltrator was killed in border outpost Chak Faquira in Samba on February 8, while another intruder was killed in the same area on November 23 last year. PTI TAS AB

