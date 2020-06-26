New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A Pakistani national was apprehended by BSF on Friday while he was trying to intrude into the Indian territory.

A BSF Gujarat release said that a Pakistani national was apprehended by the force while he was trying to intrude into Indian territory from border pillar No 1,082 on Friday.

"During the search of the individual nothing suspicious recovered," it said.

He will be jointly interrogated by various agencies. (ANI)

