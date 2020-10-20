Ferozepur, Oct 20 (PTI) A Pakistani national was held near the Hussainiwala barrage, the BSF said here on Tuesday.

The man, who was deaf and mute, was later handed over to Pakistan officials.

Also Read | COVID-19 Reinfection Possible in Five Months if Antibodies Reduce in Any Person's Body, Says ICMR, Stressing on Importance of Face Masks, Precautions After Recovery.

The BSF said they recovered some currency and visiting cards from the man, identified as Mushtaq.

Pakistani currency worth Rs 5,510 and some visiting cards were recovered from him after he was held on Monday evening, the force said.

Also Read | Danapur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)