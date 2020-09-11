Jammu, Sept 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day that Pakistani troops have targeted areas along the LoC.

"At about 0830 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliates befittingly, he added.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Amy had opened fire with small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC.

On Wednesday, they had targeted Malti and Degwar sectors along the LoC in Poonch with mortar bombs.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

