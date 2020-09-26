Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place around 10.15 pm.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Thursday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Nowshera and Degwar sectors. (ANI)

