India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:10 PM IST
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara district.
Indian Army is retaliating.
Also Read | Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan Will Provide Work & Enable Asset Creation in Rural Areas, Says FM Sitharaman: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)