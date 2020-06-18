India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara district.

Indian Army is retaliating.

Also Read | Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan Will Provide Work & Enable Asset Creation in Rural Areas, Says FM Sitharaman: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)