India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On June 14, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ANI.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)