India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 10:34 PM IST
India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, Indian Army officials said.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 8.15 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district at 2.30 pm.On June 14, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ANI.Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

