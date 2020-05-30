India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) The Pakistan Army resorted to intense firing on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

The intense firing from small arms across the border started around 10 am in Kirni sector, drawing befitting retaliation by Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Locusts Attack: Swarms of Locusts Reach Rajasthan's Churu, Authorities Spray Insecticides to Curb Tiddi Dal Menace.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, according to the spokesperson.

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added. PTI

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Nashik: Big Cat Injures Two People in Indira Nagar, Watch Video of Wild Animal Pouncing on Pedestrian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)