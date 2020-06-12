Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District; Indian Army Retaliates to Firing

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:30 PM IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, Jun 12: Pakistani troops on Friday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

"On June 12, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons," the defence spokesperson said. Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation.

There was no report of casualty till last reports came in, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

