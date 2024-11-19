Islamabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Pakistan federal authorities have outlawed all sorts of public gatherings in the capital region for two months ahead of a planned protest by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week announced to protest in Islamabad on November 24 to force the government to release its jailed founding leader, incarcerated for more than a year.

The federal government retaliated by imposing Section 144 in Islamabad, a colonial era law that prohibits public assemblies.

According to different notifications issued by the office of Islamabad District Magistrate Usman Ashraf on Monday, Section 144 has been implemented due to “certain segments of society” planning “unlawful assemblies... which can disrupt public peace and tranquillity.”

Public gatherings of five or more people were banned, as they might “threaten public peace and tranquillity, cause public annoyance or injury, endanger human life and safety, pose a threat to public property, and … lead to a riot or an affray including sectarian riot within the revenue/territorial limits of district Islamabad.”

The notifications banned sound systems to play “all kinds of objectionable/sectarian related speeches and sermons” and has also been prohibited under the order. Similarly, the use of loudspeakers to antagonise “political/social groups/religious sects.”

The district magistrate also banned firecrackers, the display of firearms as well as the distribution of hand-bills, pamphlets and affixing of posters.

The ban would be in place for two months, “unless revoked or extended,” the order said.

However, the banning of rallies may hardly have any impact on the PTI which in the past flouted Section 144 several times, political observers said, adding, the protesters usually invoke a constitutional provision that provides the right of peaceful assembly and protest to all citizens.

Earlier Khan's sister Aleema Khan, after meeting him in the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi on November 13, told the journalists that everyone from the PTI, including workers, members of parliament, and party supporters should join the protest on November 24.

Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August last year. He has been convicted in a few and got bail in some but continues to be in jail on account of other cases.

“This is the moment when you will have to decide (whether) you want to live under martial law or live with freedom,” she quoted Khan as saying.

“You used your right (to vote) on February 8…. but the next day, the foundation you had laid for democracy was stolen,” she further quoted her jailed brother as saying.

She further said that Khan has addressed his call to four categories of people —farmers, lawyers, civil society and students— who should come out to protest for their rights.

Talking about the 26th Amendment being enacted as law, she quoted Khan as saying, “All of your rights have been taken away; the Supreme Court has been occupied, and the current conditions are even worse than previous martial laws.”

The 26th amendment has granted legislators more power in appointing the top judge.

Separately, the PTI in a statement had said a long march would begin towards Islamabad on Nov 24 to force the government to accept three demands: “Restoration of judiciary, as 26th amendment is a blatant attempt to clip judicial powers; release of party leadership & workers and return of stolen mandate, 2024 election by far, the most controversial and farce election.”

The so-called final call for protest comes after a series of protests by the PTI supporters since September. The last protest call towards capital Islamabad on October 4 failed to achieve its objective.

By giving a go ahead for the final protest, Khan and his party has apparently exhausted all channels to secure his release from jail where he has been kept for more than year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a high-level meeting on security said the country cannot make progress under the shadow of political protests.

He was addressing the National Apex Committee meeting in Islamabad which was also attended by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who led various protests in the recent months. He is also scheduled to lead another on November 24.

The prime minister said it was not possible to make progress “if protests are being held”. However he refrained from naming the PTI or its founder Imran Khan.

He said that during the last months, protests had been held and time has come to think about this issue with a cool head.

“If we want to make progress, we should think that if protests can help…we should think with a cool mind if protests are in our national interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gandapur and PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan met former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to discuss the upcoming protest planned for November 24.

Aleema Khan, sister of Khan, told the media that Khan allowed them to hold talks if necessary directed to focus on demands in talks on the issue of protest.

“They requested him to allow the party to hold talks if necessary,” she said.

She said Khan gave party leaders time until Thursday to hold talks and convert the protest into celebrations if the demands of the party are accepted.

The key demands of the PTI include the return of the alleged stolen mandate in the February 8 elections, releasing arrested party leaders, including Khan, and reversing the 26 constitutional amendment.

Geo News reported that the government was in touch with the PTI leaders and trying to convince them that the PTI should be cancelled.

But PTI Secretary Information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, rejected reports of talks with the government, clarifying that no such contact has occurred or is likely to take place.

In a statement on the social media platform "X", Akram asserted that the government was trying to undermine the protest plans, which he condemned in the strongest terms. "Any attempts to disrupt or prevent the protest will be met with resistance," Akram added.

He said that PTI has been firm in its decision to go ahead with the demonstration in Islamabad, and the party views any reports claiming otherwise as an effort to hinder their plans.

Meanwhile, the federal government began its preparation to stop the protestors from reaching Islamabad. Sources said that in addition to police, paramilitary troops would also be deployed in the capital.

Separately, an audio of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, surfaced in which she is heard urging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asking the workers to record videos of the protests, ensuring that they feature both party members and the general public.

"You must involve the common people as well; it's not just for party workers," she stated.

She also said no excuse would be accepted if video evidence is not available. She also advised that if the internet is shut down during the protests, workers should make alternative arrangements to maintain communication and ensure the message reaches the masses.

She framed the protests as a struggle not just for Khan's release, but for the nation's future, calling it a fight for the country's honour and integrity.

