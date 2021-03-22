Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Monday said that Pakistan is hell-bent on disturbing the peace in Jammu and Kashmir and is using social media platforms to instigate local youth of the valley for joining terrorist ranks, and are also using narcotic drugs to spoil the careers and lives of the youth.

Addressing a joint press conference at PCR Kashmir, the IGP said that drugs are being trafficked by Pakistan through different routes/modes using drones and other means and its sale proceeds are being used to strengthen terrorist activities in the valley as also for misguiding and motivating the local youth to join terror folds.

During the joint press conference, IGP Kumar and General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Victor Force Major General Reshim Bali revealed that so far 19 terrorists have been killed in nine different encounters while three terrorists have been arrested during the current year.

Briefing the media on the Shopian encounter, the IGP stated that yesterday at about 7:30 pm, on a specific input generated by Shopian Police regarding the presence of terrorists in Manihal area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender however, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, he said

He further informed that during the exchange of fire one Army soldier sustained a bullet injury and was evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries, where his condition is stated to be stable.

He added that during the encounter, four categorised terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, Aamir Shafi Mir, Aaqib Ahmad Malik and Aftab Ahmad Wani all the residents of Shopian. As per police records, all the killed terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in many terror crime cases including planning & executing several major terror attacks on security forces. IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint forces for conducting the encounter in a professional manner.

The last rites of the killed terrorists shall be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities at Baramulla and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites, informed Kumar.

Arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 3 pistols and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials if any.

During the joint press conference, IGP Vijay Kumar and General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Victor Force Major General Reshim Bali made a fervent appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror ranks to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

They also appealed to the families of terrorists to help Police/Army in bringing their misguided loved ones back to normal life and assured that we will support those who lay down their arms and surrender as they are our own people.

IGP Kashmir also requested the parents to keep a strict watch on the activities of their wards in order to keep them away from the clutches of drugs and in case of any assistance, the parents can avail services of already existing Police Drug De-addiction Centres across Kashmir Valley for counselling and rehabilitation of such youth who have fallen prey to drugs. (ANI)

