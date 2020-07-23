Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan has initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla's Naugam Sector here on Thursday evening by firing mortars and other weapons.

The befitting response is being given, said PRO Defence, Srinagar.

Earlier today, Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening.

The ceasefire violation took place around 5:15 pm. The Indian army retaliated the firing. (ANI)

