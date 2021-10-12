New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

He was living as an Indian national.

At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

