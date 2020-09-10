Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening at around 10 pm.

"Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district at about 10 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating," Indian army said in a statement.

Earlier today, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire at multiple locations along the LoC in Poonch district.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations," Indian army had said in a statement. (ANI)

