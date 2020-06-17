Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Naugam Sector

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:40 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Naugam Sector

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Handsets Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement