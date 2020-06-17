India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Naugam Sector

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation. (ANI)

