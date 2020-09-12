Mankote (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote and Gulpur sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

There was no report of any casualty in Pakistani shelling which started around 8 pm.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Two Medical Aspirants Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Political Parties Demand Scrapping of Exam.

Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)