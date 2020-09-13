Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at around 5:45 pm today. Pakistan resorted to firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars during a ceasefire violation.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

