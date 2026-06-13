India News | Pakistani National Apprehended Near LoC in Kupwara; Investigation Underway

A Pakistani national apprehended by Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo/@ChinarcorpsIA)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a major security breakthrough, a Pakistani national was apprehended on Saturday near Simri Village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The apprehension was the result of a coordinated joint operation, code-named 'Operation Simri', conducted by the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

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According to officials, based on specific intelligence input, a Pakistani national had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances.

Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach.

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"Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of #ChinarWarriors and #JmuKmrPolice intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach. Apprehended intruder is currently under investigation," Chinar Corps posted via X.

The apprehended intruder is currently under investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)