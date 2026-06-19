India News | Pakistani National Who Crossed LoC in J-K's Kupwara Repatriated After Probe

Simari (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): A Pakistani national who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir was repatriated to Pakistan after the completion of investigations, officials said.

Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), was handed over to Pakistan Army officials on Thursday after being apprehended by security forces in Simari village of Kupwara district on June 12.

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In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said Khan was treated with dignity and compassion during his stay in India.

"A Pakistani national, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), who was apprehended in Simari village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026 after crossing the Line of Control, was repatriated to Pakistan on 18 June 2026. During his stay in India, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct. His safe repatriation underscores the Indian Army's ethos, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism," the Chinar Corps said.

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According to the Army, Khan was apprehended under suspicious circumstances as part of a joint operation conducted by the Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, in a post on X on June 12, the Chinar Corps said, "Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of #ChinarWarriors and #JmuKmrPolice intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach..."

The Army said the repatriation followed due procedures and reflected its commitment to humanitarian values while maintaining security along the Line of Control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)