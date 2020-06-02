India News | Pakistani Officials Caught on Charges of Espionage Not Tortured: Sources

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The two officials of the Pakistan High Commission who were caught on charges of espionage by the Delhi Police were never subjected to any torture as claimed by Pakistan, official sources said on Monday.

India on Sunday declared the two officials of the Pakistan High Commission as "persona non grata" on charges of espionage and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.

In its reaction, Pakistan rejected the allegations against the two officials and called the Indian action a "clear violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct.

Pakistan also accused India of torturing the two officials who were working at the Visa section of the Pakistan High Commission here.

The two officials, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, were caught by the Delhi Police while obtaining sensitive documents relating to Indian security installations from an Indian national in exchange for money, official sources said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over the decision to expel Hussain and Tahir.

The sources said the officials were never subjected to any torture, adding that they have also undergone a medical examination.

"Pakistan appears to be making false accusations and possibly creating ground for some tit-for-tat reaction and torture of Indian officials in Islamabad," a source said.

The assertions of the Pakistan Foreign Office are false and the two officials were "caught red-handed" while indulging in espionage activities, said the sources.

The Pakistan High Commission was immediately informed after the two officials were caught and then they were handed over to it, the sources said.

