Chennai, May 31 (PTI) Anti-fungal drug Amphotericin is in short supply and its allotment to Tamil Nadu should be increased, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami requested the Centre on Monday.

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.

Amphotericin injection, used to treat the infection, is in short supply, he said and requested Modi to increase its allotment to enable the affected people to get access to life saving treatment.

The former Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the COVID-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, oxygen and anti-viral Remdesivir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)