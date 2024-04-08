Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the nationwide sentiment in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spanning from North to South and East to West, pointing out that the people are assured of Prime Minister Modi's inevitable return.

Addressing a public meeting in Wardha on Monday, to seek support for the BJP's candidate and incumbent MP from the LS constituency, Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, Adityanath highlighted the achievements of the government in the last 10 years, crediting the PM with elevating India's global stature, fortifying security, and implementing numerous welfare initiatives for the impoverished. The CM also extended warm wishes for the Indian New Year to Maharashtra's populace on the occasion.

In a scathing critique directed towards the Congress Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party lacked leadership, coherent policies, and genuine intentions.

Adityanath invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who had sanctified Wardha with his activism during the independence movement. He also commemorated Maharashtra's pivotal role in the struggle for independence, citing its contributions to India's liberation from colonial rule as part of a campaign initiated during Gandhi's time.

The UP Chief Minister asserted that the landscape has shifted dramatically since 2014, with India now standing as a beacon of global leadership, a stark departure from its vulnerability in the past.

"Previously, hostile nations encroached upon Indian borders with impunity, breaching sovereignty with audacity while governments looked the other way. However, this paradigm has been decisively altered", he stated.

Referencing a recent article in Britain's esteemed publication, 'The Guardian,' the Chief Minister highlighted reports of targeted eliminations of 20 notorious terrorists within Pakistan.

"This development has drawn Pakistan's ire, indicating a shifting tide where even the haven of Pakistan can no longer shield terrorists, including those responsible for the Mumbai attacks. Notably, global acknowledgement of this shift underscores solidarity in India's battle against terrorism, resonating with nations worldwide, he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted a significant shift in Pakistan's response dynamics, suggesting a notable change in their posture towards India. Adityanath remarked, "Even minor incidents, such as the bursting of a firecracker at a local level, prompt immediate disclaimers from Pakistan, distancing themselves from any involvement. This stands in stark contrasts to their previous assertions of pride."

Adityanath attributed this shift to the resolute stance of Prime Minister Modi's government, signalling that India is prepared to take decisive action if necessary. Drawing attention to the abolishment of Article 370 in Kashmir, a move widely regarded as a decisive blow to terrorism, Adityanath underscored the Modi administration's swift and transformative governance.

He also highlighted other significant achievements under Modi's leadership, such as banning 'Triple Talaq' and the establishment of Baba Saheb's Panch Teerth, indicating a comprehensive approach to governance to foster progress and equality.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Maharashtra to align its aspirations with the national agenda, emphasizing the unprecedented strides made in welfare schemes for the underprivileged across India.

He also mentioned the housing provision of houses for four crore impoverished individuals and the landmark construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing a profound cultural and religious milestone.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of local leadership, particularly Ramdas' contributions to creating a robust logistics hub, he credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for driving such transformative initiatives. Stressing the economic and social benefits of such projects, including job creation and enhanced recognition for the city, he underscored the importance of Maharashtra, echoing the national sentiment.

Furthermore, he emphasized the electoral imperative for the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP alliance to secure victory on all seats of Maharashtra to surpass the 400-seat mark."

Additionally, extending an invitation to the people to visit Ayodhya post-elections, the Chief Minister emphasized the shared vision and collaborative efforts essential for realizing the nation's collective aspirations.

The Chief Minister celebrated the realization of long-cherished dreams, drawing parallels between the visions of historical icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji and contemporary leaders like Bala Saheb Thackeray. Emphasizing the alignment of aspirations across generations, he noted Thackeray's genuine desire to abolish 'Triple Talaq', echoing the sentiment of empowerment and justice for all.

Reflecting on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, he highlighted the resurgence of Hindavi Swaraj principles in modern governance, emphasizing the importance of indigenous rule and reverence for the nation's cultural heritage. Moreover, he articulated a commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of India's daughters while outlining ambitions to elevate the country to greater global prominence under the stewardship of Prime Minister Modi. In this vein, he underscored the collaborative efforts of the NDA and BJP governments to position India as a formidable force on the international stage, echoing the timeless ideals cherished by past and present leaders alike.

In a firm statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the law and order issue, contrasting the peace prevailing in Uttar Pradesh (UP) under his administration with the tragic incident in Palghar during the opposition government in which three saints were killed. He said that his government would have hanged the guilty upside down.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister since 2017, he highlighted the significant strides made in restoring order and security across UP, which boasts a staggering population of 25 crores. Adityanath noted the transformation from a state plagued by riots and curfews before the BJP's governance to one where such unrest is now a rarity.

Despite the vast gatherings for religious events like the Kanwar Yatra, Kumbh Mela, and pilgrimage to Ayodhya Dham, Adityanath underscored the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in UP, demonstrating effective governance and a commitment to maintaining law and order. (ANI)

