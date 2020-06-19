Palghar, Jun 19 (PTI) A man with partial vision went blind after being punched in the eye allegedly by a neighbour in a fight at a civic water tap in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, police said on Friday.

While the incident took place on May 17, the complaint was filed recently after the victim returned home post hospitalisation, an official said.

"Umesh Sharma, who had vision in just one eye, and his neighbour Anil Nishad had a fight at a civic water tap. Nishad punched Sharma in the eye with vision. Doctors have said Sharma is now completely blind. We are probing the case," he added.

