Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday restrained the Uttar Pradesh government and the Election Commission from finalising reserved seats for the panchayat elections in the state.

The court directed the government and commission to furnish their response on the issue raised in a PIL within 24 hours and fixed March 15 as the next date of hearing.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur passed the restraint order on the PIL moved by Ajai Kumar.

Kumar's counsel Mohd Altaf Mansoor said the government had issued the UP Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules in 1994 , whereby it had provided 1995 as the base to reserve seats on rotation.

The government issued another notification on September 16, 2015, proving that the base year would 2015 and applied it in the panchayat elections that year.

The said notification was issued considering the change in demographic situation in the state and that notification is still in existence, argued the counsel for the petitioner.

However, the state government is applying 1995 as the base year for the process this time in contravention of the September 16, 2015 notification, pleaded the petitioner, adding that it does not stand reason.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)