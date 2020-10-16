Erode (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): The assistant headmaster and a teacher of a panchayat union elementary school have been suspended as they have allegedly been involved in religious conversion of students.

According to the education department officials, they got a complaint some days ago saying the two staff of the school near Modakurichi, Erode district, have been converting the students to a particular religion.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Stage Set Up For Tej Pratap Yadav’s Father-in-Law Chandrika Rai Collapses After Overcrowding (Watch Video).

Based on the complaint, an enquiry was held and the two were suspended on Thursday by the district chief educational officer Balamurali, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)