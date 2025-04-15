Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Himachal Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday at the historic Ridge in Shimla. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Anirudh Singh unfurled the national flag and saluted the parade at the district-level function.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion, Minister Anirudh Singh said that the state government is taking strong measures to curb drug abuse.

Also Read | 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi's Song Performance With Tanzanian Official Wins Hearts on Social Media (Watch Videos).

"Immediately after coming to power, the government implemented the PIT NDPS Act, under which habitual offenders involved in the drug trade have been arrested. Furthermore, the government passed the HP Anti-Drug Act to distinguish between victims of addiction and criminals, aiming to rehabilitate addicts into the mainstream of society. A special task force is also being formed to prevent the smuggling of narcotics," he said.

He asserted that the state government has passed the Organised Crime Control Act in view of increasing incidents of organised crime.

Also Read | Congress Target Centre Over Hike in Excise Duty on Petrol-Diesel, Says 'Govt Must Call Special Session of Parliament on Inflation, Issue White Paper'.

Highlighting the government's vision, he said that ever since the Congress government took charge on December 11, 2022, it has initiated a new era of welfare and systemic reforms in the state.

"The government is working with firm resolve to make Himachal a Green Energy State by 2026, a self-reliant state by 2027, and one of the most prosperous states in India by 2032. Despite financial constraints, the government has accelerated the pace of development and mobilised additional financial resources. Out of the 10 guarantees made during the Assembly elections, six have already been fulfilled, and the remaining four are also being actively pursued," he stated.

The minister said that to make Himachal prosperous and self-reliant, the government is strengthening the rural economy, adding that for the first time in the state, a Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been announced for milk and naturally grown wheat, maize, and turmeric.

"The transport subsidy for registered milk societies has been increased from Rs 1.50 to Rs 3 per litre. The MSP for cow milk has been increased from Rs 32 to Rs 51 per litre in phases, and for buffalo milk, it has been raised from Rs 47 to Rs 61 per litre," the minister said. He further informed that 158,785 farmers practising natural farming have been certified.

"The MSP for naturally grown maize has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg and for wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg, benefitting lakhs of farmers," the minister said.

The minister also announced that to promote the production of natural turmeric, the government will procure raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg, which will be marketed under the brand name "Himachali Haldi".

He also announced the launch of a new scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana , with an outlay of Rs 100 crore, to increase the participation of women's and youth groups in forest management and afforestation and under which each group will receive Rs 6.40 lakh over five years.

"The government has launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Bahna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month in a phased manner to all eligible women above 18 years of age, including domestic helpers, to help them meet their daily needs independently. Under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the government has adopted 6,000 orphan children as "Children of the State", making Himachal the first state in the country to legislate such a provision. Recently, these children were sent on educational tours to Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, and the Wagah border," he added.

Singh, highlighting the government's efforts to boost tourism, said, "To boost tourism, the government is introducing the Mukhyamantri Tourism Start-up Yojana, which will provide interest subsidies of 4 per cent in non-tribal areas and 5 per cent in tribal areas to Himachali youth for establishing homestays and hotels."

The Minister pointed out that Modern Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being established in every assembly constituency. "The construction of 31 such schools has begun this year. In addition, the government has decided to launch the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana to provide financial assistance for the education of children of widowed, destitute, divorced women, and disabled parents," Singh stated.

He shared that 200 teachers were sent to Singapore under a new international exposure programme, and another 200 teachers visited different states of India for academic training. He further stressed that 50 meritorious students were sent to Cambodia and Singapore for an 11-day educational tour, a move that earned national appreciation.

The Himachal Day parade was led by Parade Commander SI Jaydev Singh, SHO of Rampur Police Station. Marching contingents included Himachal Pradesh Police (men and women), Home Guards (men and women), Traffic Police, and the Police Brass and Home Guard Bands.

Students from Sambhota Tibetan School, Chhota Shimla, performed the Garshonda dance of Lahaul-Spiti; girls from Government Senior Secondary School, Shoghi, presented the Gidda of Solan; students of PM Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jakhoo Hills, performed Punjabi Gidda; students from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Portmore, showcased the traditional Luddhi dance of Mandi; and students from PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog, performed the traditional Nati dance of Shimla. All performances received wide appreciation.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, the Chief Guest of the event, honoured each participating school with an incentive of Rs 5,000 for their cultural presentations.

Among the prominent attendees were Vice-Chairman of the Forest Development Corporation Keher Singh Khachi, Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, councillors, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, along with other distinguished guests, officials, and staff from various departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)