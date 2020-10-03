Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be the facilitator.

Sinha was speaking after visiting the Nesbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on the second day of the ‘Back to Village-3' programme.

“Panchayats in J-K will be a new model of equitable development and growth, where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be the facilitator. No hollow announcements, will deliver what I promise,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said he wants the socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir to become an example and a benchmark for the other states of the country.

“It is my promise, and I will work day and night to ensure that J-K very soon becomes a shining example of equitable growth,” he said.

Sinha said farmers, artisans, labourers, entrepreneurs, everyone would benefit from the ongoing and upcoming schemes.

People will get services at doorsteps, grievance redressal and on-spot delivery of public services is going to be institutionalised, while timelines of projects will be strictly monitored and no undue delays will be tolerated, he said.

The Lt Governor said the soul of ‘Back to Village' initiative lies with people's participation.

B2V is not merely a demand-delivery mechanism but a new development model, a mechanism to designate funds, functions, functionaries to the grassroots, he said.

On youth welfare and empowerment, Sinha underlined the need to change the narrative.

“Proper opportunity to youth in sports, education, entrepreneurship, employment, and other fields will certainly open the door of development,” he said.

During the visit, the Lt Governor said fruit production and allied activities including building storage facilities would be encouraged and accentuated in the region.

“Works on four power stations are underway, which once completed would greatly alleviate the power issues of the district. Similarly, directions have been passed to expedite 80 important projects and complete them in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Referring on the world famous Wular Lake in the district, the Lt Governor said experts have been consulted for the conservation and sustainability of the water body.

“Financial and technical aspects of the project are about to be finalised and the work on it is to be started very soon to rejuvenate this world-famous tourist attraction,” he said.

On the overall development of J-K, the Lt Governor said the government intends to route funds under various schemes to be utilised in consultation with panchayats to ensure that villages of the UT lead in quality of living, education, health, employment, and with respect to business growth indicators in the entire nation.

Delivering on the promise of providing requisite handholding and assistance to at least two young educated aspiring entrepreneurs from every Panchayat in the Union Territory to realise their dreams, the Lt Governor presented a loan assistance of Rs five lakh each to two educated young aspiring entrepreneurs of Nesbal halqa.

More than 8,000 youth will be benefitted from this initiative across J-K.

The Lt Governor also handed over education assistance for 1,400 construction workers amounting to Rs 100.75 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh tuition fee to two children of Dr Shabeer Ahmad who died while performing COVID duties in the district.

Two sports kits comprising items for 20 teams were also distributed, while a book titled “Parvaaz” drafted by Mahila Shakti Kendra Bandipora was also released.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor launched all phases of the Panchayat Development Index including the dashboard. The index shall rank 151 panchayats.

He also launched Revenue Court Management Portal and Mobile App (Meezan).

