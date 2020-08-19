Pune, Aug 19 (PTI)The Panchganga river at Kolhapur in Maharashtra continued to flow above the warning level on Wednesday, an official from the district disaster management cell said.

Water was being released at the rate of 4,256 cubic foot per second (cusec) from the Radhanagari dam after 57 mm rainfall was recorded in its catchment area in the last 24 hours, he said.

Intermittent rainfall since the last few days has led a rise in the level of the Panchganga river and it crossed the warning level on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday morning, the level of the river at Rajaram weir reached 41.3 feet," the official said.

The warning level of the river at the weir is 39 feet while the danger mark is 43 feet.

On Tuesday, over 1,700 people from flood-prone villages on the river bank in Karveer and Chandgad tehsils were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure as the water level of Panchganga was rising.

In neighbouring Sangli, the level of the Krishna river at Irwin bridge slightly came down to 38.9 feet on Wednesday, a district disaster management cell official said.

The danger mark of the river at the spot is 45 feet.

"The river level was at 39.10 feet early morning, but as water discharge from the Koyna dam was reduced to 54,629 cusec from 55,486 cusec, the water level of the river came down by an inch," the official said.

Water discharge from the dam will be further reduced to 30,000 cusec at 11 am, he added.

Last year, heavy rain and floods caused severe damage in Kolhapur and Sangli districts during the monsoon season.

