Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration set up a committee on Monday to strengthen the COVID control measures at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here, the institution's principal said on Monday.

The premier health facility is catering to all patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to GMC principal N C Dingra.

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

A committee has been constituted to keep a close tab on the additional requirements and suggest measures to deal with any eventuality. The hospital is tackling the situation well despite manpower issues, Dingra said.

Most of the positive cases admitted in the hospital have recovered. The recovery rate of the hospital is no less than the national average, the official said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

Twelve more patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while there has been no casualty since Sunday evening, he said.

"The medical staff is working round the clock to cater to the patient's care. Presently, there are 46 patients on titrated oxygen and we have 150 oxygen beds vacant," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)