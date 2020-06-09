India News | Panel of IAS Officials to Work on Economic Measures: Goa CM

Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will constitute a high- level panel to work on suggestions citied in the economic revival committee's report and come up with austerity measures.

The panel will comprise senior IAS officials and experts will be notified on Tuesday, the chief minister said.

The state government had formed an economic revival committee with industrialists, which submitted its report earlier this month.

The state government has already decided to take some austerity measures, which is one of the steps for economic revival, Sawant said.

Earlier, Sawant had claimed that tax collection in the state had dipped by almost 80 per cent during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The tourism industry, which was a major source of revenue for the coastal state, has been shut since the viral outbreak, while mining activities have been suspended for the last two years.

Goa was one of the first states to allow its industries to function last month, amid the pandemic.

