Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NHRC) has asked the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government to ensure that an FIR be registered against a Bengaluru-based orphanage, Darul Uloom Sayideeya Yateemkhana, for alleged non-compliance of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The move came after a team of the child rights panel conducted a surprise inspection visit to the orphanage on November 19 in presence of the District Child Protection Officer (East) along with other officials.

In a the letter written to the Chief Secretary, it said the orphanage is not registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and that it does not fulfill the infrastructural requirements for accommodating such large number of children. There were five rooms of approximately 100 square feet and each room had four bunk beds for eight children and 16 children sleep on four bunk beds placed in the corridor. Around 150 children sleep in two big halls used for prayer.

"None of these children are sent to school violating their fundamental rights to education. No recreational facility such as play material or TV was available in the Orphanage. The condition in which children are kept in the Orphanage amounts to violation of Section 75 of the JJ Act, 2015," the NHRC said in its letter.

The Commission has also sought for an action taken report within seven fats of issuance of the letter.

The NHRC said that a letter has also been sent to the district collector concerned to register an FIR and ensure production of all children in the orphanage before the Child Welfare Committee as per the JJ Act, and share details of the children and staff in the orphanage.

