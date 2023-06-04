Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) Pangolin scales worth Rs 44 lakh were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border and two people were arrested, an Assam Rifles official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles intercepted a taxi on Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road on Saturday, and found 44 kg pangolin scales packed in four bags, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Madarsa Fire: Around 100 Rescued Through Roof, Two Firefighters Injured After Blaze Erupts at Madarsa-cum-Hostel in New Brijpuri (See Pics).

Two persons, identified as Lalmuankim (39) and Issac (38) -- both residents of Aizawl, were apprehended, he added.

The pangolin scales were being transported to Aizawl, the official said.

Also Read | Kerala: Tribal Woman Delivers Baby in Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Idukki.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)