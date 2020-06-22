Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): Over 250 students, elders and married couples in Chandigarh have been provided counselling by the Panjab University (PU) during the coronavirus induced lockdown, the university said.

The alumni association of the university had set up a special helpline for any student query related to family, career and others.

Also Read | Anubhav Sinha Birthday: From Tum Bin to Thappad, Director's Movies Ranked From Worst to Best.

"After the lockdown was declared, our association members came to a conclusion that more than necessities and physical support, people will be needing mental support," Deepti Arora, Dean Alumni relations PU Chandigarh said.

The association decided to do voluntary counseling and launched 'talk to Panjab University Association' helpline. Students who were in a panic situation about their studies came up with queries.

Also Read | Delhi Police Filed Status Report in Student Activist Safoora Jargar's Bail Matter Related to Anti-CAA Protest: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Nearly 75 association members offered to counsel people over the phone. "Out of these 75, only 25-30 per cent are trained counselors but we felt the others can help people to unburden and eventually get the professional help from the trained members," Arora added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)