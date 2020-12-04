Sivaganga (TN), Dec 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said his deputy O Panneerselvam welcoming actor Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party next month was his "opinion" and that he would respond on the matter only after the superstar registers his outfit.

The AIADMK Co-Coordinator also kept up his attack on DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP A Raja over the 2G Spectrum allocation scam, questioning the "first come first serve basis" of its allotment that prompted allegations of loss to the exchequer by the former Telecom Minister.

Responding to reporters' queries here on Rajinikanth announcing on Thursday, his decision to float a party in January 2021 and face the Assembly polls next year, the chief minister said "let him first register the party."

"He has only announced no...I can't say anything without (him) registering it," he said.

Asked about Panneerselvam, the AIADMK Coordinator, wecloming the actor's decision to take the political plunge and hinting at a possible future alliance with him, the chief minister said his deptuty has shared his views.

"He has said his opinion, that's all. Everybody can share their views, there is nothing wrong in it."

"As far as I am concerned, let him (Rajinkanth) first register the party, after that a response can be given.. how can I respond to imaginary questions," he added.

Panneerselvam had on Thursday welcomed the actor's political innings. Anything may happen in politics, he had said, adding, "if there is an opportunity, there will be an alliance with him."

Keeping up his attack on Raja, earlier acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, Palaniswami said he was freed only because the "CBI did not produce evidence" and that he was "not pronounced innocent."

"That is why they (CBI) have appealed (in the Delhi High Court)," he said.

Questioning the "first come first serve" basis vis- a-vis the spectrum allocation that was closely scrutinised, Palaniswami asked "in which tender rules do you find" such a concept.

"..thousands of crores. not sum small amount. Rs 1.76 lakh crores they had looted in 2G. An appeal has been made... all can understand where he (Raja) will be after the case gets over," the chief minister said.

Irregularities were "clearly visible" since the government in which he was a part, the Congress-led UPA, had put him behind bars.

"What else do you want," he added.

Palaniswami had lashed out at DMK and Raja over the same issue on Thursday as well but the Lok Sabha MP challenged him to a debate on the matter after asking him to point out one party leader who had been punished for graft.

DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Raja were earlier accused in the scam but acquitted by a special court. The CBI has since appealed against the lower court verdict in the Delhi High Court.

