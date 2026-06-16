India News | Paper Leaks Have Shattered Public Trust: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) 2026 have shattered public trust.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "Look, the program that Rahul Ji has given is supported by all the youth because finally someone is raising their voice. That is why he started from Kota, which has become a hub for IIT exams and coaching. Now, another suicide happened yesterday, I think it is the second or third one. How many suicides must have occurred across the country? The government doesn't care at all. So, a very serious situation has arisen."

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The former Rajasthan Chief Minister further alleged, "The way paper leaks have happened one after another, in both the SSC and NEET, public trust has completely shattered. You can understand what a massive issue this has become for the country," he said.

Gehlot further said that it was unfortunate that the Centre failed to act despite the growing calls demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharamendra Pradhan.

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"To send a message regarding this, the Education Minister's resignation was demanded, but they (government) were unable to secure it. In a democracy, the primary principle is that when public opinion demands something, some action is taken based on it. They (government) don't even do that; this is the misfortune of the country," he said.

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government, Gehlot added, "So, all these kinds of misdeeds of this government--and of the NDA government, especially the BJP--are precisely that..."

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) restricted access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath. The restriction addresses the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations. (ANI)

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