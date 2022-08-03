New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Wednesday suggested that banks should compensate customers hit by cyber fraud pending investigation by various agencies.

The Standing Committee on Finance noted the efforts undertaken by RBI on limiting the liability of customers in unauthorised electronic banking transactions and the guidelines framed for the Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to create awareness among customers on safe digital banking practices.

Also Read | The Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Received a Communication on … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The hapless customers should not be made to suffer and forced to run from pillar to post for redressal, the panel headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha said.

"The onus in this regard should thus clearly lie with the concerned bank to compensate the customer straightway pending further investigation in the matter by various agencies," it said.

Also Read | Congress Leaders Change Display Pics on Social Media Accounts to Jawaharlal Nehru Holding National Flag; BJP Throws Dynastic Jibe.

Whenever digital frauds are reported by the victims, the onus for prompt redressal should be on the concerned bank or financial institution and the customer should not be left in the lurch.

The banking Ombudsman under the aegis of the RBI should play a pro-active and customer-friendly role in this regard, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)