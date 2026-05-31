India News | Para Athlete Found Dead in Ghaziabad, Says Police, Suspect Held

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The body of a Paralympic player was found lying in the Sai Kunj area under the Kotwali police station area, police said on Saturday night.

DCP City Ghaziabad, Dhawal Jaiswal, said that it "appears to be a case of murder". A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he stated.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Address Change Online 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Update Address via UIDAI Portal for Free.

"Today, after 3 pm, we received information that a dead body was found lying in the Sai Kunj area under the Kotwali police station area. The police immediately reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital... The body has been identified as Chirag Tyagi, a Paralympic player, and prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder".

"Based on CCTV footage, a suspect has been detained by the police and is being interrogated... A case has been registered based on their written complaint... Further information will be given on the basis of interrogation," the DCP said.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4? Check New Updates and Due Dates.

Further details are awaited in this case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)