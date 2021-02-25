Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) A "parallel, black economy" was thriving in Bihar as a result of illegal liquor business which has become rampant in the state since it went dry, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav said in the assembly on Thursday.

Yadav made the observation while taking part in the discussion on the state budget presented earlier this week.

Prohibition was introduced in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

"A bottle of liquor was available for Rs 200 earlier. One can get it now for Rs 1500. Previously people used to throng shops for buying alcohol. Now it is being delivered to their homes. This is the only change prohibition has brought", Yadav said.

"The state used to earn Rs 400 crore or so, annually, through excise revenue. Yet, we had supported the decision to ban alcohol in 2016, when we were also sharing power.

"We did so hoping to make Bihar nasha-mukt (free from addiction). But, that has not happened", the former Deputy CM asserted.

The RJD leader also charged that law and order machinery in the state was inept and incapable of cracking down on those flouting prohibition law and cited the killing of a sub- inspector in Sitamarhi district on the previous day.

"We have heard about police encounters. But here, we have a peculiar situation where the policemen themselves are falling prey to bullets of liquor mafia", said Yadav.

He also made the tongue in cheek remark, "we were in the government when prohibition was brought into force. Once we ceased to be in power, laxity (in enforcing liquor ban) ensued".

When prohibition was introduced, Bihar was ruled by Grand Alliance which then comprised Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), RJD and Congress.

Kumar walked out of the coalition in 2017 and formed a new government with the BJP, stripping the Congress-RJD combine of power.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, however, interjected at this point and said "we were in opposition (when liquor ban was introduced). But, this House is witness to the unanimous support that the move had received. Let us all pledge to make this measure a success".

Sinha, a BJP leader, was a cabinet minister in the government that was formed in the state in 2017 and held his post till assembly elections took place last year.

