Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Sunday appealed to the parents of newly recruited militants to continuously appeal to their children to return to the mainstream and not confine themselves to the last appeal.

Talking to Twitter, the IG said: "Parents should make a continuous appeal to newly recruited militants to return. Parents should not confine themselves to the last appeal when their children are trapped in an encounter."

Earlier, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey said that anyone who picks arms against the State will be neutralized if he does not surrender.

Addressing a joint press conference here, he said the priority of security forces is to stop recruitment in terrorist ranks.

" Anyone who picks arms against the State will be neutralized if they do not surrender...The priority of security forces will be to stop militant recruitment, bust Open Working Group (OWG) networks, and monitor the social media where youth are being radicalized," he said.

Lieutenant General Pandey said that many families from the Valley "come to us and ask for help to prevent radicalization". "Some parents even request us to keep their children in jails so that they don't indulge in illegal activities," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)