Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indefinite hunger strike by Ghaziabad Parents' Association entered its fifth day on Sunday over their demands, including waiving off of entire school fees for the months of April, May, and June.

A protester told ANI, "Two protesters have been hospitalised but no representative of admin has come to talk to us."

Earlier, the agitated protesters complained that the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) is not taking any action regarding the same.

Notably, there has been a demand for a three-month fee waiver after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Parents from across the country have participated in several social media campaigns and written letters to the officials, leaders regarding the same. (ANI)

